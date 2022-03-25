BeTheChange – Help End Child Abuse

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month





April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Next month, Children’s Advocacy

Network will recognize the importance of families and communities working together to prevent

child abuse, as well as bring awareness to the issue of child abuse and neglect in our community.

Join us on Friday, April 1, 2022 as we assemble in communities throughout Central Louisiana to

pray for children and families affected by abuse and together make a stand to keep our children

safe.

By rallying everyday champions such as our neighbors, businesses, schools, friends, and

families, we can make a difference in the lives of children throughout Central Louisiana. By

promoting safety, awareness, and dialogue, we can prevent abuse from happening in the first

place and help keep our children safe.



We are calling all champions to join us as we take a stand for children in our community.



Friday, April 1, 2022, at 12:00 noon, a community wide Prayer Vigil will be held in Rapides

Parish at the Pineville Flag Pole.



Friday, April 1, 2022, at 12:00 noon

Rapides Parish Prayer Vigil – Pineville flagpole on the riverfront

You can join the live zoom as well as watch it streamed live on our Facebook page Zoom ID: 878 6222 3403

Passcode: prayer



April is a time to celebrate the important role that communities play in protecting children

and strengthening families. We invite the community to join as we pray for the children and

families in our community who have been impacted by child abuse.



All community members and the media are invited to participate in this event to

recognize Child Abuse Prevention month. For questions or more information, please contact

Britni at 318-445-5678 ext. 3001.



CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY NETWORK



Since 1995, our agency has worked to ensure healing, accountability, justice and child

safety throughout every step of the investigation, trial and foster care placement. Our three

programs provide children with the proper help needed to cope with and eventually overcome the

traumatic experiences they have endured:



Children’s Advocacy Center provides a non-threatening and safe environment for children

to tell their abuse stories, minimizing the potential of re-traumatizing the child; serves the

entire Central Louisiana region.



CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) recruits and trains community volunteers that

are appointed by a judge to advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in court,

serving the entire Central Louisiana region.



Trauma-Focused Therapy provides therapy, education, and support to children with histories

of abuse, and their caregivers in the entire Central Louisiana region.



Learn more about our agency at www.childrensadvocacy.net