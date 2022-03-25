BeTheChange – Help End Child Abuse
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Next month, Children’s Advocacy
Network will recognize the importance of families and communities working together to prevent
child abuse, as well as bring awareness to the issue of child abuse and neglect in our community.
Join us on Friday, April 1, 2022 as we assemble in communities throughout Central Louisiana to
pray for children and families affected by abuse and together make a stand to keep our children
safe.
By rallying everyday champions such as our neighbors, businesses, schools, friends, and
families, we can make a difference in the lives of children throughout Central Louisiana. By
promoting safety, awareness, and dialogue, we can prevent abuse from happening in the first
place and help keep our children safe.
We are calling all champions to join us as we take a stand for children in our community.
Friday, April 1, 2022, at 12:00 noon, a community wide Prayer Vigil will be held in Rapides
Parish at the Pineville Flag Pole.
Friday, April 1, 2022, at 12:00 noon
- Rapides Parish Prayer Vigil – Pineville flagpole on the riverfront
- You can join the live zoom as well as watch it streamed live on our Facebook page
Zoom ID: 878 6222 3403
Passcode: prayer
April is a time to celebrate the important role that communities play in protecting children
and strengthening families. We invite the community to join as we pray for the children and
families in our community who have been impacted by child abuse.
All community members and the media are invited to participate in this event to
recognize Child Abuse Prevention month. For questions or more information, please contact
Britni at 318-445-5678 ext. 3001.
CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY NETWORK
Since 1995, our agency has worked to ensure healing, accountability, justice and child
safety throughout every step of the investigation, trial and foster care placement. Our three
programs provide children with the proper help needed to cope with and eventually overcome the
traumatic experiences they have endured:
Children’s Advocacy Center provides a non-threatening and safe environment for children
to tell their abuse stories, minimizing the potential of re-traumatizing the child; serves the
entire Central Louisiana region.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) recruits and trains community volunteers that
are appointed by a judge to advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in court,
serving the entire Central Louisiana region.
Trauma-Focused Therapy provides therapy, education, and support to children with histories
of abuse, and their caregivers in the entire Central Louisiana region.
Learn more about our agency at www.childrensadvocacy.net