ALEXANDRIA, La – The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business released its April 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Central Louisiana’s economy is doing well in terms of employment, housing, and travel,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business.

Employment remains strong as the Alexandria MSA continues to have the tightest labor market in the state with appropriately two job openings for every unemployed, which is three times higher than the state average. “Many businesses are struggling to find employees with the skills and credentials needed,” said Dupont. March initial and continued unemployment claims in central Louisiana continued downward, falling 3% and 20%, respectively, from a month earlier. The February unemployment rate in CENLA was 6.1% compared to 7.1% statewide, with LaSalle recording the lowest rate in the state at 3.7%.