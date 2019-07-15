Marshland Festival: Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Event

LAKE CHARLES, La. (July 15, 2019)—The Southeast Tourism Society (STS) recently honored the Marshland Festival as a 2019 Top 20 Event for the month of July.

The two-day festival will be held July 26-27 at the Lake Charles Civic Center, featuring music from Zydeco to Country to Cajun. The festival helps raise funds for schools and church organizations in Hackberry and features live entertainment, games, arts and crafts booths, food and exhibits. Live music begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 26, and ends at midnight. On Saturday, July 27, the music will begin at noon and continue through the day, ending at midnight. Admission is $15 on Friday and $20 on Saturday. Children 12 and under are free. For more information, a complete schedule of events and band lineup, visit www.marshlandfestival.com or call 337-540-3182.

The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau is a member of STS, an organization that promotes travel to and within the southeastern part of the United States. The bureau nominates all area fairs, festivals and events quarterly. The STS Top 20 Events marketing program highlights the “best of the best” from submitted entries.

Events are selected from each of the following STS member states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The Top 20 Events publication is sent to over 1,600 media outlets each quarter, including web, magazines, radio stations, TV stations, AAA publications and newspapers. The combined circulation of organizations using the publication is well into the millions. Therefore, the potential media coverage of these events has made the Top 20 Events list a coveted honor.

For more information, contact the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau at 337-436-9588 or visit www.visitlakecharles.org.