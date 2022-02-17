NATCHITOCHES, La. (WNTZ) – Let the ‘good times roll’ and celebrate carnival season in Louisiana’s Oldest City! Natchitoches, the destination of travelers since 1714, will celebrate two weekends with parades.

The fun kicks off on Saturday, February 19 with the 16th Annual Cloutierville Mardi Gras Parade. This fun-family parade rolls at 2 p.m. through the town of Cloutierville, located 20 miles south of Natchitoches. The parade will feature hometown hero Patrick “Petey” Hicks as Grand Marshal, elected officials, bands, dance and drill teams, old cars, motorcycles, horses, pageant queens, side by sides, golf carts and more! Get there early and check out the vendors and food trucks. For more information call Rhonda Sanders at 318-332-7116 or Rhonda Carter at 318-332-2523.

The following weekend on Saturday, February 26, the Krewe of Wag-uns Children and Pet Parade will roll. Calling all pet lovers! Sponsored by the Natchitoches Humane Society and Raising Cane’s, the parade has three award categories which includes a crowning of ‘King Rex Rufus’ and a ‘Queen Mutt A Gras’. Dress up your pet and let the good times roll! Children may use scooters, bicycles, wagons and golf carts, if driven by an adult. Registration begins at 2:30 p.m. and the parade begins at 3:00 p.m. in downtown Natchitoches at Bank of Montgomery on Washington Street and travels down Front Street, turns onto the South end of the Riverbank, and ends at the stage. For more information call Natchitoches Main Street at 318-352-2746 or email natchitocheshumane@yahoo.com.

‘Take Me to the Mardi Gras’ is the theme for the Annual Krewe of Dionysos Parade. The family friendly night parade rolls beginning at 6 p.m. and features Super Floats and community entries including a grand marshal, marching bands and dance groups! Experience Mardi Gras Natchitoches-style as specialty beads, throws, plush toys and cups are thrown to the crowd. The parade begins on South Drive in East Natchitoches and rolls through the historic downtown. For more information, visit www. https://kreweofdionysos.com/.

Get the details on these and other events at www.natchitoches.com.