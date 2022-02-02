Louisiana Christian University will hold two Christ, Church and Culture events in February.
The first, this Monday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. will feature Shannon Kendrick, who serves as
regional alliance director for Alliance Defending Freedom’s Church and Ministry
Alliance.
In this role, Kendrick develops relationships with churches, ministries, and universities
to help them acquire the legal resources needed to defend against religious liberty
challenges to protect their right to minister freely. Before joining ADF, Kendrick served
in senior executive roles in the federal government, regional economic development,
congressional affairs, think tanks and political organizations. Kendrick earned her MBA
from Regent University and Bachelor of Arts in Government and Law from Oral Roberts
University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is also an ordained minister.
” Louisiana Christian University is taking the lead in Louisiana addressing cultural issues
from a biblical perspective,” said President Rick Brewer. “The University’s C3 Seminars
provide a Christ-centered worldview confronting issues impacting our Nation’s citizens
daily.”
On Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m., LCU’s C3 series continues with Gregory S. Baylor, who serves as
senior counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom, where he is also the director of the Center
for Religious Schools and Senior Counsel for Government Affairs.
Since joining ADF in 2009, Baylor has focused on defending and advancing the religious
freedom of faith-based educational institutions through advice, education, legislative and
public advocacy, and representation in disputes. He has testified about religious liberty
issues three times before congressional committees.
Baylor regularly appears on national media commenting on religious liberty and higher
education issues. Additionally, he serves on the board of directors for the Museum of the
Bible and the International Alliance for Christian Education.
Greg earned his Juris Doctor in 1990 from Duke University School of Law, after which he
served as law clerk to the Hon. Jerry E. Smith on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth
Circuit. He practiced labor and employment law at two large international law firms for
three years before joining the staff of Christian Legal Society’s Center for Law and Religious
Freedom, where he served for 15 years prior to joining ADF.
Both the Feb. 7 and Feb. 22 events will be held in Guinn Auditiorium at 6:30 p.m. and are free
and open to the public.