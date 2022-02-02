Louisiana Christian University will hold two Christ, Church and Culture events in February.

The first, this Monday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. will feature Shannon Kendrick, who serves as

regional alliance director for Alliance Defending Freedom’s Church and Ministry

Alliance.



In this role, Kendrick develops relationships with churches, ministries, and universities

to help them acquire the legal resources needed to defend against religious liberty

challenges to protect their right to minister freely. Before joining ADF, Kendrick served

in senior executive roles in the federal government, regional economic development,

congressional affairs, think tanks and political organizations. Kendrick earned her MBA

from Regent University and Bachelor of Arts in Government and Law from Oral Roberts

University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is also an ordained minister.



” Louisiana Christian University is taking the lead in Louisiana addressing cultural issues

from a biblical perspective,” said President Rick Brewer. “The University’s C3 Seminars

provide a Christ-centered worldview confronting issues impacting our Nation’s citizens

daily.”



On Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m., LCU’s C3 series continues with Gregory S. Baylor, who serves as

senior counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom, where he is also the director of the Center

for Religious Schools and Senior Counsel for Government Affairs.



Since joining ADF in 2009, Baylor has focused on defending and advancing the religious

freedom of faith-based educational institutions through advice, education, legislative and

public advocacy, and representation in disputes. He has testified about religious liberty

issues three times before congressional committees.



Baylor regularly appears on national media commenting on religious liberty and higher

education issues. Additionally, he serves on the board of directors for the Museum of the

Bible and the International Alliance for Christian Education.

Greg earned his Juris Doctor in 1990 from Duke University School of Law, after which he

served as law clerk to the Hon. Jerry E. Smith on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth

Circuit. He practiced labor and employment law at two large international law firms for

three years before joining the staff of Christian Legal Society’s Center for Law and Religious

Freedom, where he served for 15 years prior to joining ADF.



Both the Feb. 7 and Feb. 22 events will be held in Guinn Auditiorium at 6:30 p.m. and are free

and open to the public.