Lady Wildcats seventh inning rally falls just short vs. McMurry

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana College softball team fought valiantly from a four-run deficit in the final inning of the rubber game against McMurry but couldn’t get the tying run aboard in a 4-2 loss to the War Hawks Saturday morning at Wildcat Park.

McMurry plated two in the second inning on the strength of a lead-off home run, which was later followed by a triple and RBI single, both with two out, to take a 2-0 lead after two. The War Hawks added a pair of unearned runs in the fifth to give them a 4-0 lead, which they would hold into the seventh inning.

But LC didn’t go down without a serious fight. Alyssa Lynch, Shaye Tredinich, and Isabel Armand hit back-to-back-to-back singles to load up the bases with no outs. Briley Johnston got the Lady Wildcats on the board as she chopped a grounder back to the circle high enough to allow everyone to move up a base, including Lynch to score LC’s first run. Olivia Coaker followed that by lifting a fly ball to center deep enough were again everyone on the bases moved up, including pinch runner Breanna Newman coming home to make it 4-2. But a sinking liner to right was snagged to end the comeback bid and the game.

Shaye Tredinich led the Wildcat attack at the plate, going two-of-three with a double. Olivia Coaker went one-of-two with a RBI on a sacrifice hit.

Bailey McMillian (2-4) threw the first four-plus innings and gave up four hits and four runs, just two earned, walked one and didn’t strike out anyone. CeCe Pace finished the final three innings and allowed three hits and no runs allowed with one strikeout and no walks.

The Lady Wildcats (4-8, 1-2 ASC) look to rebound on Tuesday as LC heads across the Red River for two games against their future conference opponents in LSU Alexandria. First pitch of the doubleheader against the Generals (3-3, 2-0 RRAC) is set for 5:00 P.M. at Generals Field.