Know Before You Go to… Bulls, Bands, and Barrels feat. Gyth Rigdon & Koe Wetzel

| Security Open at 5:30PM
Doors Open at 5:30PM
Show Starts at 7:00PM
Security Procedures
– Bags and persons are subject to search upon entry
– Diaper Bags will be allowed
– Bags are limited to 6″x9″, clear tote bags, one-gallon clear plastic bags
– Bring only essential items to expedite the entry process
– This is a non-smoking event; smoking prohibited on property
Prohibited Items
– No outside food or drinks
– No weapons of any kind
– No camera bags
– No laptops or tablets
– No coolers
– No pets (except service animals)
– No laser pointers/pens, selfie sticks, or other sharp objects