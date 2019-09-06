FISHER-PRICE™ RESCUE HEROES™ TOUR CELEBRATES REAL-LIFE HEROES AT CENLA WALMART STORES SEPT. 8

The nationwide tour celebrates the Rescue Heroes® toys relaunch, which focuses on the important role first responders play in the world

WHAT: Cenla kids can experience an exclusive new line of toys at Walmart stores on Sept. 8. To celebrate the relaunch of the iconic Rescue Heroes® toys exclusively at Walmart – a preschool toy line featuring first responders as action figures– Fisher-Price® is bringing the Rescue Heroes® toys to select Walmart stores nationwide. The free event gives kids the chance to play with the toys, celebrate first responders, and use your phone to bring the fire truck to life through augmented reality and transform them into the Rescue Heroes characters themselves!

At the stores, attendees will be able to:

Take pictures next to life-size Rescue Heroes character cutouts or in the Fire Truck cut out!

Use your phone to unlock augmented reality of the Fire Truck! Choose a Rescue Heroes character and watch the Fire Truck come to life on your phone with lights and sirens!

Play with the coolest new Rescue Heroes toys, available exclusively at Walmart

Have a chance to take home a Rescue Heroes coloring pages that feature characters and product from the new animated content on YouTube

Have an opportunity to purchase the Rescue Heroes Fire Truck and action figures available in-store

WHERE & WHEN –

Walmart, 3636 Monroe Hwy., Pineville, LA

12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8

COST: Free to the public

For more information about the Fisher-Price™ Rescue Heroes™ events, please visit: https://www.walmart.com/m/rescue-heroes