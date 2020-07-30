Farm Journal Announces #FarmONTM Concert to Benefit 4-H

Lee Brice named headline performer for virtual benefit concert set for August 27

Lenexa, Kan., (June 29, 2020) — Farm Journal announces a national #FarmONTM Benefit Concert presented in partnership with National 4-H Council. Grammy-nominated and ACM Award-winning country artist Lee Brice will headline a slate of artists that will perform during the event. The #FarmON movement is fueled by the engagement of farmers and ranchers across the nation and will be a prominent part of the New American Farm ShowTM experience, which includes Farm Journal Field DaysTM. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, National 4-H Council established the FOURWARD Fund to ensure young people across all communities, with or without internet access, continue to have access to the necessary resources and meaningful learning opportunities to help them thrive.

“Farm Journal’s #FarmON movement has been a rally cry for farmers and ranchers during this time,” said Charlene Finck, president of Farm Journal. “This virtual concert will provide a direct channel for people to show their support and donate to 4-H, which is right in line with #FarmON’s mission to be of utmost service to those in need.”

Featuring performances by country music artists with a heart for agriculture and youth education, the concert will be free and broadcast Thursday, August 27, at 7 p.m. CDT, as a grand finale to that week’s Farm Journal Field Days programming. The entire schedule of performers will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

“When COVID-19 hit, 4-H’s network of volunteers and professionals had to quickly respond to support young people and communities with the necessary resources to keep kids engaged, learning and connected,” says Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. “We’re excited and honored to partner with Farm Journal to show our collective support for America’s youth and families, as they face even more uncertainties regarding summertime activities and the back-to-school season. It’s essential that we do all we can to support youth and their social and emotional well-being.”

For more information about the #FarmON Benefit Concert and Farm Journal Field Days, go to www.farmjournalfielddays.com.

About Farm Journal Farm

Journal is the nation’s leading business information and media company serving the agricultural market. Started 144 years ago with the preeminent Farm Journal magazine, the company serves the row crop, livestock, produce and retail sectors through branded websites, eNewsletters and phone apps; business magazines; live events including conferences, seminars and tradeshows; nationally broadcasted television and radio programs; a robust mobile-text-marketing business; and an array of data-driven, paid information products. Farm Journal also is the majority shareholder of the online equipment marketplace, Machinery Pete LLC. In 2010, the company established the non-profit, public charity, Farm Journal Foundation, dedicated to sustaining agriculture’s ability to meet the vital needs of a growing population through education and empowerment.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities, two times more likely to make healthier choices, two times more likely to be civically active and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.



Learn more about 4-H at www.4-H.org, find us on Facebook at WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/4-H and on Twitter at HTTPS://TWITTER.COM/4H.