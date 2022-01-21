ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Arts Council of Central Louisiana is proud to present Urban Bush Women’s, Legacy + Lineage + Liberation on Saturday, March 5th at 7:30 PM at Coughlin-Saunders PAC.

In honor of Urban Bush Women’s 35th Anniversary, Legacy + Lineage + Liberation celebrates the power of Women(+) in an evening of classic works that transcend genres and amplify the voices of Women(+) of color. These iconic works choreographed by UBW Founder Jawole Willa Jo Zollar give multiple dimensions of life that resonate in this time of reflection around equity and justice, and that lift up Black lives in inspiring ways. Works include but are not limited to: Give Your Hands to Struggle; Girlfriends; Women’s Resistance; and I Don’t Know but I Been Told…if You Keep on Dancin’ You Never Grow Old.

These works have been unearthed, given new vision and strength, and are being sent forward to a new generation! In this dynamic evening, audiences are offered UBW’s great sense of musicality, and reflection inside of empathy and joy, and a gracious invitation to respond to what they’re experiencing–and to leave the theater energized and inspired.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors (65+), $10 for students/children (3 to 18), and $50 for a family (2 adults and 2 children). Tickets are available online at Ticket-Central.org, by calling (318) 484-4471, or at the door.

