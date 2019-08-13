Coach Wardell Ballentine Stadium Dedication Set Saturday

Ceremony to be held at Frank O. Hunter Park

Alexandria, La., (Aug. 13, 2019) — The City of Alexandria will hold a dedication ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Frank O. Hunter Park, 2399 Willow Glen Road, to officially name the stadium in honor of long-time Coach Wardell Ballentine.

The late Coach Ballentine worked coaching at several schools in Rapides Parish — Lincoln Road Elementary School, Alexandria Junior High School and Jones Street Junior High School. He retired from the Rapides Parish School System after 38 years of dedicated service.



He also served on several boards including Alexandria Coliseum Board and Alexandria Business and Civic League where he served as president. Ballentine was a devout fan and supporter of Southern University football. As a result of his dedication, in 2008, Southern University developed and dedicated the RV Park, known as Ballentine Plaza.

The public is invited to attend this celebration in his honor.