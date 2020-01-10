CLTCC Announces #BobcatBash at Alexandria Campus

CLTCC cordially invites You to celebrate CLTCC & #DowntownIsTheCampus with us on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at 516 Murray Street, Alexandria, LA 71301. Join us for Food, Music and Education! This event is FREE and open to all CLTCC students and the general public.

Tour the campuses to see what CLTCC has to offer YOU. Simulators from Welding, Commercial Truck Driving, Industrial Manufacturing, and Drafting and Design will be set up to give a lifelike experience of what skills our students are bringing into the workforce of our community. This event is sponsored by the CLTCC Student Government Association and CLTCC. For media inquires, please contact Ms. Michelle Ducote at:

Ms. Michelle Ducote

Admissions and Student Success Assistant/SGA Advisor

Alexandria Campus

318-487-5443 ext. 1119

michellecloud@cltcc.edu