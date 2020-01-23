Cleco donates $1,000 to Friends of the Alexandria Zoo as part of ‘Lights for Lions’ holiday lights recycling campaign

PINEVILLE, La. – Jan. 23, 2020 – Today, Cleco presented a $1,000 check to Friends of the Alexandria Zoo (FOTAZ) as part of the “Lights for Lions” holiday lights recycling campaign that began in November and ended last week.



Cleco, in partnership with the Alexandria Zoo, asked central Louisiana residents to recycle broken, old or non-energy efficient string lights to support lion conservation efforts, help protect the environment by recycling and conserve energy by encouraging residents to purchase LED lights, which use less electricity, require less maintenance and last two times longer.

FOTAZ sold the lights to a local recycling company. Cleco agreed to match the proceeds up to $1,000.

“This was our first-ever holiday lights recycling campaign, and we want to thank the community for their support,” said Jennifer Cahill, manager of corporate communications at Cleco. “It was a great first campaign with local and worldwide benefits, and we’re looking forward to the next one.”

“The recycling proceeds and Cleco’s donation will help save lions, reduce waste and conserve energy,” said Lee Ann Whitt, director of the Alexandria Zoo. “We truly appreciate the support from Cleco and the central Louisiana community.”



Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns 10 generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,357 MWs and serves approximately 290,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns eight generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,555 MWs, with contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, five wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility. For more information about Cleco, visit us at www.cleco.com.