Cleco: 42 percent of customers still without power (8:45 a.m.)

PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – As of 8:45 a.m. today, power has been restored to over 81,000 customers, or 58 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura, one of the most powerful storms to hit Louisiana since 1856.

Below are customer outages by parish as of 8:45 a.m.

Acadia – 19

Allen – 5,812

Avoyelles – 1,261

Beauregard – 5,122

Calcasieu – 2,461

Catahoula – 18

Desoto – 466

Evangeline – 504

Grant – 6,859

Iberia – 8

Jefferson Davis – 39

Lasalle – 15

Natchitoches – 646

Rapides – 25,781

Red River – 25

Sabine – 2,998

St. Landry – 31

Vernon – 5,685

For additional information on Cleco’s storm restoration efforts, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.