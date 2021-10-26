Classes for Healthy Living offered at Rapides Regional

Every Saturday in November: Saturday Morning Qi Gong, 10:30 a.m., Alexandria Museum of Art. The Alexandria Museum of Art and Rapides Regional Medical Center have partnered to present Healthy Living @AMoA. Each Saturday at 10:30 a.m., Paul Nettles of The Levee Tai Chi School leads a class in Qi Gong, which is an ancient system of coordinated body postures and movements combined with deep breathing and meditation. It is used to stimulate good health, spirituality, and a state of calm mindfulness. For more information, visit www.themuseum.org.

Nov. 4: Diabetes Management Class, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Cascade Room at Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital. This free program is designed for adults with newly diagnosed diabetes and for people needing a refresher course in diabetes management. This is a basic diabetes program, therefore, no physician referral is required. The program content follows the American Diabetes Association guidelines and uses a variety of teaching methods to enhance learning. Topics include meal planning, monitoring blood sugar, medications, complications, and learning to deal with a chronic disease. To register, call 318-769-4440, or go online at rapidesregional.com, and select Calendar of Events under Health Education.

Nov. 10: Child Safety Seat Check, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., Medical Terrace driveway at Rapides Regional Medical Center. In this free event, a trained child passenger safety educator will take a look at your car seats, make sure they are not under recall, make sure the seat is installed properly and show you how to install the car seat. The car seat check process takes between 15-25 minutes, depending on how many car seats are in the vehicle. The seat checks normally are held the second Wednesday of each month.

Nov. 13: Yoga for Kids, 10:30 a.m., Alexandria Museum of Art. The Alexandria Museum of Art and Rapides Regional Medical Center have partnered to present Healthy Living @AMoA. On the second Saturday of each month, Lotus Vibes presents a free Kids Yoga class at the Museum. For more information, visit www.themuseum.org.

Nov. 16: Breastfeeding for Working Moms, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Online Course. This class is for the mother who is working and continuing to breastfeed. It will focus on management of milk supply and offer strategies to sustain pumping. Other topics include types of pumps, storage, and handling of milk and strategies to prevent problems. To register, call 318-769-4440, or go online at rapidesregional.com, and select Calendar of Events under Health Education. This class will be held virtually via Google Duo. The event coordinator will send login instructions via email before the class starts.

Nov. 20: Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m.-Noon, Online Course. This virtual class is taught by a certified childbirth instructor, prepares couples for the actual delivery. Topics include stages of labor and delivery, when to go to the hospital, pain management, assisted delivery, Cesarean birth. To register, call 318-769-4440, or go online at rapidesregional.com, and select Calendar of Events under Health Education. This class will be held virtually via Google Duo. The event coordinator will send login instructions via email before the class starts.

Nov. 22: Healing Hearts “Christmas Memorial Tree,” 6 p.m., Atrium, Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital. A memorial tree sponsored by the Healing Hearts Perinatal Loss Support Group. Participants will have the opportunity to make two ornaments, one to decorate the Memory Tree, and one to bring home. For more information, call 769-7569.