City Offices Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday

Alexandria, La (Nov. 20,, 2019)—The City of Alexandria Utility Customer Service Office, City Hall and other city offices and departments will be closed Thursday, Nov 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

ATRANS bus services will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, and will resume regular operation on Friday, Nov. 29.

The Alexandria Animal Shelter will be closed on Thursday, Nov 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, and reopen to the public on Monday, Dec. 2.

The sanitation schedule will run as follows: There will be no garbage pick up on Thursday, Nov 28, and Friday, Nov. 29. Regular garbage pick up will resume on Monday, Dec. 2.

.

The City of Alexandria wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving holiday.