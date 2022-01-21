Alexandria, La. – (January 20, 2022) – The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living (TFL) is partnering with the City of Alexandria to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Alexandria Smoke-Free Air Ordinance, which went into effect January 1, 2012. Alexandria was the first municipality in Louisiana to pass a comprehensive smoke-free ordinance that includes bars and gaming facilities.

Since Alexandria’s implementation, 29 other municipalities have passed their own comprehensive smoke-free ordinances, bringing the total to 30. That means that nearly 30 percent of Louisianans are protected from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke.

Current and former elected officials who helped pass and maintain Alexandria’s smoke-free ordinance will be in attendance, as well as state legislators, elected officials from surrounding smoke-free municipalities, local musicians, and community members.

WHO:

Jeffrey W. Hall, Mayor, City of Alexandria

Lee Rubin, City Councilman At-Large, City of Alexandria

Jennifer Gilchrist, TFL Regional Manager, Region 6

Earl “Nupsius” Benjamin-Robinson, TFL Director

Mark A. Thomas, Deputy Secretary, Louisiana Department of Health

Dr. David Holcombe, Regional Administrator/Medical Director, Louisiana Office of Public Health, Region 6

Mitzi LaSalle, former City Councilwoman, City of Alexandria

Roosevelt Johnson, former City Council President, City of Alexandria

Chubby Carrier, Zydeco Grammy Winner

WHEN: Wednesday, January 26, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Hotel Bentley Lobby, 200 DeSoto Street, Alexandria, Louisiana 71303