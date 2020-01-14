City, LSUA, CLTCC Partner to Host READY EXPO Jan. 21

Program designed to educate students, families on the financial aid process

Alexandria, La. (Jan. 14, 2020) — The City of Alexandria, Louisiana State University of Alexandria and Central Louisiana Technical Community College will present READY EXPO from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Youth and Teen Center located at 1801 Sylvester St.

READY (Reaching Excellence And Developing Yourself) EXPO is designed to help parents and high school students as well as recent high school graduates get information about enrollment, financial aid, learn about college life and explore various career paths. Organizers stress the program helps students become college ready and career focused.

“Education is the key to individual improvement,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “We are fortunate to have a number of great resources available locally for residents to expand on their education, and we are pleased to partner with our friends at LSUA and CLTCC to present this informational program to educate students and parents about the options available and how to make the most of them.”

“We are excited to partner with the City of Alexandria. The READY EXPO will provide high school students, and their families, with information on why higher education is so important to their future and also equip them with the immediate steps they can take now to prepare for the application and enrollment process,” said Dr. Abbey Bain, interim vice chancellor of student engagement and director of Center for Student Success at LSUA. “We will also share tips on how to be successful in college. Of course, we hope attendees consider LSUA, but the purpose is to break down the steps to attend college and answer questions. We hope to have a big turnout, and you can expect additional collaborations in the future.”

Heather Poole, executive vice chancellor at CLTCC, noted technical community colleges are something of a new concept for many families. That is one reason why it is important for parents and students to learn about the various options, which can include credentials that just take a few months to earn to degrees that can take years. “The choice to go to college is more than a decision, it is a process,” Poole said. “Many people don’t have a clear understanding of that process, which is why events like READY EXPO are important to families to help identify a clear path to post-secondary education.”