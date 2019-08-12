CHRISTUS and Grace Christian Hosting “Save A Heart” Training

On Monday, August 12 CHRISTUS Cabrini and Grace Christian School participated in an event: Save A Heart with Grace Christian.
The CHRISTUS Cabrini team was asked to help support the need for Basic Life Support (or BLS) education for the teachers and coaches at Grace. The class began at 8am and could take 5 hours to complete. The Cabrini team will teach and evaluate the class to ensure training meets AHA requirements.
This is a wonderful way local educators can take extra time to expand their skills and protect the lives of their students.