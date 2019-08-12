CHRISTUS and Grace Christian Hosting “Save A Heart” Training

Art Neville, Fats Domino, Dave Bartholomew, Dr. John, and Allen Toussaint ​ ​will be remembered when the Who Dat Rally and Music Festival kicks off with ​Maple Leaf Presents- A Tribute to New Orleans Music Legends, Friday, September 6.​ ​Musicians who will participate in the Tribute include Irma Thomas, Deacon John, Renard Poche, John “Papa” Gros, Lenny Green and other special guests.​ “​We are pleased that such a stellar group of iconic New Orleans musicians are coming together to salute our music legends ​ ,” said promoter Steve Monistere of Paramount Entertainment. “​We are also particularly pleased to pass on 100% all ticket donations to the New Orleans Musician Clinic. Our musicians are the bedrock of what the world thinks of when they think about New Orleans. We have to support them ​”.

Tickets to the Tribute are free and available through Eventbrite. Any donations will be greatly appreciated. (​www.whodatnationevents.com​) Gates open at 5 p.m. A New Orleans band (TBD) will kick off the evening’s music at 6 p.m. set. Fresh off a European tour, the James Andrews band will perform a set of New Orleans classics starting at 7 p.m. The Tribute begins at 8:00 p.m. and will continue until 10 p.m.