Children’s Advocacy Network’s 2021 #BeTheChange Gala postponed

ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in our local area, we have decided that the responsible course of action would be to postpone our Annual Gala. We have rescheduled this in person event from August 19th, 2021 to the new date of NOVEMBER 11, 2021!

Although this was not our initial plan, our hearts believe that each other’s health and safety should be our number one concern at this time. Please continue to follow us on social media (@ChildrensAdvocacyNetwork) for more updates and teasers for what is to come.

In the meantime, if you are looking for a way to #BeTheChange and get involved with our cause, consider signing up for our newest community driven program, Champions for Children by reaching out to BJ Gallent at bgallent@childrensadvocacy.net, OR become CASA volunteer and be a voice for children in care!

When you give to the Children’s Advocacy Network, you are touching a child’s life and building strong

families.