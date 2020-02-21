Census 2020 “Let’s Be Counted” event in Colfax

Colfax, La – The intent of the event is to heighten awareness and discuss with our community the reasons for the every 10 year Census occurrence and how the various surveys affect out town concluding with the overall importance of being “COUNTED”.

The event is being sponsored by Mayor Gerald Hamilton and the City Council on Wednesday February 26th @ 5:30pm at the Hopewell Baptist Church.

Mrs. Joann H. Glasper, Partnership Specialist-Louisiana, from the U.S. Census Bureau will be the presenter for the event.

This event is free and open to the public.

If additional information is needed, please contact:

Mayor Gerald Hamilton at 318-627-3711

Any City Council member at 318-627-3711

Alderwoman Zelda Harrision Baines – 318-290-0020

Alderwoman Timika Hamilton-Price – 318-407-0871