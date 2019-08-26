Allons! Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival set for Aug. 31

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- All roads lead to Opelousas on Saturday, August 31, for the Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival.

The weekend full of events in the Zydeco capital, but the music starts Saturday at the Yambilee Festival Grounds, 1939 W. Landry St., at noon with a variety of Zydeco musicians including Corey Ledet Nathan Williams and much more.

This festival a great representation of Southwest Louisiana Creole culture. Nathan Williams set to serve as the grand marshal of this year’s festival.

