Cenla Restaurant Services

Pamela’s Bayou in a Bowl is open Sunday & Monday 11am-4pm; Tuesday-Friday 11am-8pm . This is for drive thru, take out, Waitr only. 2049-A, N Mall Dr, Alexandria (318-704-5679).

Outlaws Barbecue is open Mon-Sun 10:30am-10pm. This is for drive thru, take out, Waitr only. Locations: 359 Kings Country Rd, Pineville (318-640-4756) and 818 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria (318) 443-8723.

B J’s Pizza House is open at all three locations for drive thru and delivery services: Sun-Thurs 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm. 540 Stilley Rd, Pineville (318) 445-9249, 6301 Monroe Hwy, Ball (318) 640-2983, and 902 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria (318) 448-4104.

Swamp Daddy’s is open Sun-Thurs 11am-8pm Fri-Sat 11am-9pm. This is for drive thru, take out, Waitr only. Delivery with a $30.00 minimum. 2049-A, N Mall Dr, Alexandria (318-704-5679).

Lou & Laura’s is open Mon-Sat 10:30am-9:00pm. Take-out, Waitr, or Doordash only. 1301 Windsor Pl, Alexandria (318) 445-2917.

Robbie G’s is open Tue-Fri 11am-2pm & 5pm-9pm, and Sat 5pm-9pm. Available for delivery and take-out only. 5859 Jackson St, Alexandria (318) 443-8621.





