The Louisiana Department of Health says coronavirus cases jumped to 585 and has spread through 29 of 64 parishes. The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 11,000 people worldwide and sickened more than 286,000.

Cenla Restaurant Services

Pamela’s Bayou in a Bowl is open Sunday & Monday 11am-4pm; Tuesday-Friday 11am-8pm . This is for drive thru, take out, Waitr only. 2049-A, N Mall Dr, Alexandria (318-704-5679).

Outlaws Barbecue is open Mon-Sun 10:30am-10pm. This is for drive thru, take out, Waitr only. Locations: 359 Kings Country Rd, Pineville (318-640-4756) and 818 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria (318) 443-8723.

B J’s Pizza House is open at all three locations for drive thru and delivery services: Sun-Thurs 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm. 540 Stilley Rd, Pineville (318) 445-9249, 6301 Monroe Hwy, Ball (318) 640-2983, and 902 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria  (318) 448-4104.

Swamp Daddy’s is open Sun-Thurs 11am-8pm Fri-Sat 11am-9pm. This is for drive thru, take out, Waitr only. Delivery with a $30.00 minimum. 2049-A, N Mall Dr, Alexandria (318-704-5679).

Lou & Laura’s is open Mon-Sat 10:30am-9:00pm. Take-out, Waitr, or Doordash only. 1301 Windsor Pl, Alexandria (318) 445-2917.

Robbie G’s is open Tue-Fri 11am-2pm & 5pm-9pm, and Sat 5pm-9pm. Available for delivery and take-out only. 5859 Jackson St, Alexandria (318) 443-8621.



