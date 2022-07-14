SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, a WWII veteran living in Slidell celebrated his 99th birthday with the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to the STPSO, Anthony Balderas served in the US Army in North Africa as a teletype operator. After WWII he continued to serve in the army and worked at the Pentagon in Washington D.C as a communications specialist.

After Balderas retired from the military he returned to Lousiana, where he is originally from. The 99-year-old is now living in Slidell. The St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office asked the birthday boy what the secret of life is. He responded to deputies and said, “I work out every morning and I eat whatever I like. Raw oysters are my favorite.”

Here is what the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page in honor of Mr. Balderas’s birthday: