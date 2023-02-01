PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman whose home was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael watched demolition crews tear it down Tuesday.

87-year-old Pinnie Hunter bought the East 9th Street home in the 1960s.

She raised 4-generations in the home. After Hurricane Michael, Hunter’s family worried the house was no longer safe for her.

They enrolled her in the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida program, which helps communities with long-term hurricane recovery.

“When they came in to check the house out, it was just too bad to renovate so they said I qualified for a new house, well, that made me happy,” Hunter said.

Construction on the new house is scheduled to start immediately. The home should be completed by Easter.

Hunter said she plans on spending her remaining years in the house, cooking and making new memories with friends and family.