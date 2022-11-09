WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Willie Robertson and Kubota Tractor Corporation are partnering to host a special ceremony in honor of Veterans on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 12 PM to 12:30 PM. U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veteran Robert Bartleson will be given keys to a new Kubota MX Series utility tractor.

Robert served more than nine years of deployment, supporting Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He owns and manages a 21-acre non-GMO organic regenerative farm in Crestview, Florida.

Robert was selected from 400 veterans across the country to receive the Kubota equipment through the Kubota “Geared to Give” program. According to a release, the “Geared to Give” program is a collaboration of Kubota and the Farmer Veteran Coalition, established in 2015. It aims to provide tools to United States military veterans pursuing a future in farming. The program has awarded 36 pieces of equipment to veterans across the United States.

The ceremony will take place at the Duck Commander Warehouse at 117 Kings Lane in West Monroe, La.