WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, doxoINSIGHTS released a utility report on households in West Monroe, La. According to reports, the average West Monroe household pays approximately $1,825 monthly for the mortgage, rent, auto loans, utilities, health insurance, auto insurance, cable and internet, cell phone, alarm and security, and life insurance.
|Bill Type
|Average Monthly Payment
in West Monroe
|Mortgage
|$861
|Rent
|$783
|Auto Loans
|$498
|Utilities
|$330
|Health Insurance
|$217
|Auto Insurance
|$169
|Cable & Internet
|$116
|Mobile
|$202
|Alarm & Security
|$73
|Life Insurance
|$47
West Monroe is ranked as the 24th most expensive city in Louisiana for household expenses. West Monroe household expenses are also 8.9% lower than the national average and 2.% lower than the state average.