BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Summer vacation is typically a time for lounging beside a pool, family trips, and for perhaps even testing every snowball stand in Baton Rouge to see which one serves up the best cool treat.

But there’s another way to make good use of the time off.

Volunteering at one of the capital area’s many nonprofits is a great way to do some good for others and even for oneself.

A number of experts agree that volunteering can boost self-confidence, self-esteem, and life satisfaction.

A few Baton Rouge-based nonprofits in need of volunteers are listed below:

Making this summer a blend of fun in the sun with sprinkles of occasional community service may turn out to be more enjoyable than expected!

In addition to this, by the end of summer, a Baton Rouge-based volunteer who’s really made an effort to connect with their community is likely to experience personal growth and renewed confidence.