NATCHEZ, Miss. – (WNTZ) – Visit Natchez is pleased to announce the appointment of Mallory Lancaster as community and programs manager. Lancaster most recently served as the front office receptionist at Miss-Lou Family Dentistry in Natchez.

With ten years of experience in the service and hospitality industry, Lancaster is very familiar with Natchez and will be responsible for delivering high-quality programming for Visit Natchez and building relationships with residents and community partners.

“Mallory’s hands-on experiences in the hospitality industry, especially in regard to organization and customer service, make her the perfect asset to our team at Visit Natchez,” says Devin Heath, executive director of Visit Natchez. “We look forward to continued success at Visit Natchez with Mallory’s new perspective and insights.”

Lancaster has served in multiple other roles during her career including assistant at Gregg Dental Center and hostess and waitress at The Castle Restaurant and Pub. She is a graduate of the Baton Rouge Dental Assistant Academy.

Editor’s Note: For a headshot of Mallory Lancaster, visit https://spaces.hightail.com/space/j5ThBs7Id9.

About Natchez

Natchez, Mississippi, located 80 miles north of Baton Rouge, is quickly becoming a sought-after cultural tourism destination. Attracting over 670,000 visitors annually from around the world, Natchez is known for its culture and history, offering more historic structures than any other location in the United States. It is also the Bed and Breakfast Capital of the South, and “The Biscuit Capital of the World.” Natchez is one of the oldest continuous settlements on the Mississippi River and its evolution over 300 years has provided an astounding array of ways to discover and enjoy southwest Mississippi. For more information about Natchez, visit www.visitnatchez.org or call 800-647-6724.