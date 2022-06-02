NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Fort Pike Volunteer Fire Department was called to a boat fire early Thursday morning.

Viewer video shows a massive fire coming from what appears to be a shrimp boat on the water.

According to the fire department, the initial call was received around 7:00 a.m.

In the video, smoke and flames can be seen billowing from the vessel, which is just off the coast of Fort Pike.

The fire department says that two people were on board the ship at the time of the fire, and they were both rescued safely.

According to the fire department, the fire is still burning as of 8:30 a.m.

Petty Office Wisdom with the USCG says there is a Coast Guard Station New Orleans boatcrew on standby and monitoring the incident.