VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced that the State of Louisiana will receive $319,820,610 from his bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to bolster U.S. battery manufacturing and compete in China. In the act, Syrah Technologies LLC in Vidalia, La. will receive $219,820,610 to expand its commercial-scale natural graphite active anode material facility.
More good news for Louisiana coming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. This will make batteries produced in the United States more competitive worldwide, along the way employing lots of folks here in Louisiana. It’s good for our state, good for our nation.U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)
The funding will also add approximately 221 jobs for Syrah Technologies LLC. Construction is already underway, with the start of production expected in the third quarter of 2023. Syrah Technologies LLC’s Vadalia facility will be the only vertically integrated and large-scale natural graphite AAM outside China.
These massive investments will have transformational impacts in Vidalia and St. Gabriel and create hundreds of jobs. This is another step forward in our important work to diversify and grow Louisiana’s economy, create good-paying jobs, and become leaders in the global energy transition as we move toward our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. I would like to thank U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm for awarding Louisiana this funding, and I would also like to thank President Biden, Senator Bill Cassidy, and Representative Troy Carter for their support of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that made this possible.Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
