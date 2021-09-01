Verizon brings free charging, communication centers to Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Verizon wireless has deployed wireless emergency communication centers to help Louisiana residents stay connected after Hurricane Ida.

The wireless centers will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The WECC trailer will have a tent and charging table set up outside, due to COVID safety protocols.

Wireless Emergency Communication Centers are generator-powered mobile units that have device charging and computer workstations, along with wireless phones, tablets and other devices to contact friends, family and other important contacts over Verizon’s 4G LTE network.

Here are the locations where the wireless centers will be staged: