UPDATE: 05/09/2022 6:30 p.m.: A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money for every employee affected by the Black Cafe fire with lost wages, and to replace lost contents not covered by insurance, Jodee Ware who owns Black Cafe said Monday.

Ware said he hopes to raise $50K of relief for those out of work and for an espresso machine, cash register and display cooler not covered under their insurance plan.

“Since we are tenants, the physical damage to the building should be covered. Past experience, though, tells us that this may take months to be completed. We do have insurance, but it will not fully cover the replacement of the lost contents. We also need to help cover our employees’ lost wages, all while not being able to generate funds. The equipment that will need to be replaced or repaired include: display cooler, espresso machine, register/card reader/printer/computer, and lost paper and food products. It all adds up quickly.”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Black Cafe in downtown Lafayette suffered extensive water and smoke damage following a building fire over the weekend.

The restaurant will be closed until further notice.

In a social media post, cafe owners, Trey and Jodee Ware announced that they will be working in the coming days to raise money to support their employees who will now be out of work.

“We are going to need help in the coming days and weeks. We will need to fundraise, and we may need volunteer help, as well. Our employees’ livelihoods have once again been disrupted, and we need to get back to work as soon as possible.”

The fire happened before dawn Saturday inside an apartment above Black Café.



Images courtesy of Black Cafe owner Trey Ware

“Right now, we are wrapping our heads around the steps we need to take to resume business. We are accustomed to flooding and have taken the necessary precautions for those situations, but this time, water came from above, and it is impossible to have contingency plans for both possibilities.” the Ware’s said.

The Lafayette Fire Department is investigating.

No injuries were reported.

A GoFundMe has been set up to to raise money for every employee affected by the fire with lost wages, and to replace lost contents such as an espresso machine and new cash register.

“Since we are tenants, the physical damage to the building should be covered. Past experience, though, tells us that this may take months to be completed. We do have insurance, but it will not fully cover the replacement of the lost contents. We also need to help cover our employees’ lost wages, all while not being able to generate funds. The equipment that will need to be replaced or repaired include: display cooler, espresso machine, register/card reader/printer/computer, and lost paper and food products. It all adds up qiuckly,” Jodee Ware who owns Black Cafe said Monday.