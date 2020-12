NEW ORLEANS – A United Airlines flight from Orlando was forced to land at MSY for a medical emergency.

A United representative says flight 591 Was on its way to Los Angeles when it was diverted to New Orleans.

JPSO Captain Jason Rivarde tells WGNO that his deputies on detail at the airport confirmed a man was removed from the flight in “cardiac distress.”

He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.