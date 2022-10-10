ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Unitech Training Academy is excited to announce the addition of the Medical Office Assistant Program to its course offerings. The program is available for enrollment at their Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, and West Monroe campuses. It is being offered in a hybrid format which allows students more flexibility between school, work, and home life.

Students in the Medical Office Assistant program will cover many areas such as:

Computer Applications

Medical Terminology

Patient Data Recording

Scheduling

Medical Insurance Basics

Legal Principles

Healthcare Law and Ethics

Unitech Medical Office Assistant program provides students with the necessary skills to work in a front-office role in a hospital, clinic, nursing home, medical-supply business, and other healthcare facilities. Once they have completed the six-month program, they are prepared to take the Medical Office Assistant Certification exam. Unitech Training Academy’s students are prepared for a new career in less than a year!

Adding a new program to the current course offerings is a huge decision that is ultimately decided on by the community. Discussions and advisory boards take place to determine if each community needs professionals trained in the area. Unitech was thrilled when the overwhelming response to surveying local employers on their need for trained Medical Office Assistants was “YES!”

“At Unitech, we regularly meet with the leaders of Louisiana’s medical communities. After a few meetings, it became abundantly clear that the statewide community shares a need for more administrative support professionals. Unitech created the Medical Office Assistant program curriculum and quickly had 60 potential employers sign our program viability forms. We are excited to fill this gap in the workforce as we simultaneously help our future students begin their new careers.” – Noah Brandon, CEO.