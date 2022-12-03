MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe announced that faculty, staff, students, and community supporters donated approximately $147,433 for their 2022 Giving Tuesday campaign. According to the university, the goal was set for $100,000 but due to the generosity of the 159 donors, the school received more donations than expected.

Exceeding the Giving Tuesday goals both in number of participants and financial gifts is truly rewarding as this success shows that people believe ULM changes lives. Susan Chappell, Executive Director of the ULM Foundation

According to ULM, the campaign focuses on athletic excellence, faculty and staff excellence, and the Centennial Scholars Program.