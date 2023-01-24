SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s out with the old and on with the new at the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, where a brand new look and master plan will be presented to the public later this quarter.

The two cities will soon say goodbye to “Louisiana’s Other Side!” and welcome in their region’s new branding, complete with a 10-year Destination Master Plan. But the tourism office is already so excited about the changes happening in Shreveport-Bossier that they can’t wait until after the tourism campaign is announced to begin plugging events happening in northwest Louisiana’s largest metropolitan area.

Here are just a few of the changes you may notice around the sister cities:

Sci-Port’s Goodman IMAX Dome

Shreveport’s Sci-Port Discovery Center has added a 4K laser project system IMAX Dome that will immerse guests into movie experiences with intense sound and color. Blockbusters, documentaries, and family favorites will all be playing on Shreveport’s riverfront, and in the summer of 2023, the interactive science playground known as Game-Port will return, too!

East Bank District

The East Bank District in Bossier City has been rapidly expanding, with highlights including the “East Bank Mafia” vibe of Hurricane Alley, the delightful open-air space tucked in behind BeauxJax Crafthouse, and the surprisingly relaxing Bayou Axe Throwing Co. Frozen Pirogue and Chef’s Table are always good times, and the East Bank District even has a streetcar station that features New Orleans-style “Snowballs” now! Sweets from Sugar Sheaux and a swig from the Red River Brewpub at the Garage make the decision even harder: what will you do when you swing by the East Bank District?

New mural in Shreveport

Have you heard about the “From Shreveport with Love” mural that’s brightening up a corner of downtown? This almost postcard-like montage is perfect for social media posts, and if you spend a few minutes studying the artwork you’re sure to notice many of the iconic spots from the city.

Hilton Shreveport Convention Center Hotel

The 4-star Hilton Shreveport is updating meeting spaces and furnishings, renovating the pool area, and working on the front entrance. The Hilton Garden Inn Shreveport Bossier City & Homewood Suites by Hilton will receive top-to-bottom upgrades, too.

Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park

This 160-acre forest in Blanchard is filled with nature trails and wildlife, but it will close in February and begin construction on a new, state-of-the-art science park.

Gators & Friends Zip Lines

Have you ever dreamt of ziplining over alligators? Gators & Friends in Greenwood is expanding its zip lines at the adventure park and creating a new adventure zipline course. Are you ready to test out your fight-or-flight reflexes?

Louisiana Downs

You can sit, bet and eat Boudin Egg Rolls or Grand Slam Burgers at the new Inside Rail Sportsbook Bar & Grill that just opened at Louisiana Downs. And in the summer of 2023, Louisiana Downs will also be the site of the Balloon Rally!

Shreveport Common expansion

What includes 50 partners and $56 in long-term improvements geared to create a cultural hub? The Shreveport Common project. The city’s first programmable green space is on the western edge of downtown and more revitalization of blighted areas is expected in the area, too.

Shreveport Aquarium

March of 2023 will bring back the Paddlefish Festival, and in April A Party for the Planet is planned at the Shreveport Aquarium. Want to have breakfast with a mermaid? We’ve got you. Want to feed stingrays or touch jellyfish? We can help with that, too.

Want to know more about events in Shreveport-Bossier? Click on this Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau fun guide.