Top Three Tips for Job Seekers

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Emily Rushton takes on tough jobs. One of the toughest ever jobs she has done is being a Mom of a son that had open heart surgery. Her son, Jack, had a serious heart murmur that required surgery.

Emily took time off from her job as a professional job recruiter and is now back helping people find jobs during the pandemic. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in December 2020 the United States unemployment rate was 6.7% which translates to 10.7 Million people out of work. What can be done?

I’ve been a business owner myself, and there’s one tip I want to give to you to you to give to everyone out there. Unless you are going for an interview with a cruise company, PLEASE do not wear shorts, a tank top, and flips flops to an interview.

What tips does Emily give for job seekers? “Research the company. If you are not working with a recruiter, there are a ton of resources out there. Online. Social media. Companies are putting it out there. It Is kind of up to you to find it. Again form an emotional connection with that company. Something that you can help them with on the front line. I always recommend dressing up a notch for the interview. Dress to impress. I would say be curious. I’m a highly curious person myself. I would encourage job seekers to do that as well. It’s okay to ask questions. Sometimes you feel like you are in different interviewee, you just have to give them the answers to the questions. You have an opportunity to ask questions. Take advantage of it. Find out why the position is open and what they expect out of you and how you can contribute day one.”

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. Consider this your personal invitation to watch this episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that you care about.

I strongly feel that “stories have power.” Chances are that if you are going through something, someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

