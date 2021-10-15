These NOLA non-profits run by Black women are creating green jobs and reducing flooding

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Homeowners in Treme, the 7th Ward, and the 9th Ward are celebrating the start of three neighborhood drainage projects to reduce flooding and create green jobs.

Three non-profit groups got together to get this project started and this is the first site, near North Claiborne and St. Bernard Avenues. This location will hold 30,000 gallons of water during a storm.

The three neighborhoods have had several big floods over the past few years and the projects will help with drainage and with jobs.

“The value of these projects in African-American communities, led by African American women that will benefit all of us, that will create jobs, and not just any job, but high-wage earning jobs,” explained Angela Chalk with Healthy Community Services.

The two other projects in Treme and in the 9th Ward will drain another 6,000 gallons of water.