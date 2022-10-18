EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado, Ark. will be hosting a special ceremony for the groundbreaking of their expansions to the Fifth Street Building. The groundbreaking will be on Tuesday, October 18th, at 2 PM at the Arts Center, which is located at 110 E. Fifth Street.

Earlier this year, the Arts Center launched a campaign with $600,000 total gifts from The Murphy Family Foundation and Murphy USA Charitable Foundation to help kickstart the campaign. The expansion of the Fifth Street Building will help the center with things like addressing ADA accessibility, building safety, and creating more room for learning.

Some of the focuses of the construction project will include accessibility, a parking lot entrance, elevator, expanded restrooms, commercial kitchen facility, and additional classroom space for educational programs. The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact the South Arkansas Arts Center office at 870-862-5474, or visit the website at www.saac-arts.org.