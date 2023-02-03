NEW YORK, N.Y. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re a U. S. high school senior that’s planning to enroll in college this fall and you’ve had life experiences with a dementia-related illness, you are invited to apply for the annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship.

Such life experiences may have come through interacting with a family member, friend, or acquaintance who has a dementia-related illness, volunteering or working in a setting that serves people with dementia-related illness, conducting Alzheimer’s research, or raising Alzheimer’s awareness in your community or educational institution.

Offered by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, the annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarships are up to $5,000 each and are distributed to eligible teens that qualify.

If you meet the criteria, you must apply by 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Mar. 5, and submit either an essay a maximum of 1,500 words or a video no more than 4 minutes long, that describes how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted your life and what you’ve learned about yourself and/or others through your experiences with Alzheimer’s.

The AFA was able to award $90,000 in scholarships to 117 high school students last year and is able to provide such funds because of support from charitable donors.

Visit www.alzfdn.org/donate to help provide scholarship funding for students, or call the AFA at 866-232-8484 for more information.