Target joins growing list of companies recognizing Juneteenth holiday

SAN FRANCISCO – Target announced Monday it will recognize Juneteenth, the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, as a company holiday.

While all stores and distribution centers will remain open, hourly team members who work on June 19 will be paid time-and-a-half, a statement on the company’s website reads. All eligible team members will also have the option to take the day off, with full pay.

Headquarter offices will remain closed in observance.

“We recognize that the racial trauma the country is experiencing now is not new, but throughout recent weeks there has been a sense that this time is, and has to be, different,” says Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO, Target. “Juneteenth takes on additional significance in this moment. Moving now to recognize it on an annual basis—as a day to celebrate, further educate ourselves or connect with our communities—is one more important action Target can take as a company to help the country live up to the ideal of moving forward in a new way.”

Additionally, Target says it is donating $10 million to advance social justice and support rebuilding and recovery efforts in local communities.

Other companies recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday include:

Adobe

In a memo to staff, President & CEO Shantanu Narayen and Chief Human Resources Officer Gloria Chen said Adobe stands “with the Black community against hate, intolerance and racism.”

Adobe pledged to immediately give $1 million to the Equal Justice Initiative and match employee grants.

The company is giving all Adobe employees Juneteenth off “to focus on reflection and advocacy.”

Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bank announced in a press release Monday that it will close its offices at 2 p.m. local time in observance of Juneteenth.

“As we consider the tremendous significance of this day and what it represents, it also reminds us of how far we still must go to have equality and inclusion for all,” said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp.

Google

Google quietly added Juneteenth to its calendar and said in a memo that unessential meetings on that day should be canceled, according to Reuters. The directive applies to Google, but, apparently, not to parent company Alphabet.

“We encourage all Googlers to this day to create space for learning and reflection, so please don’t schedule any unnecessary meetings,” the staff memo read. “Now, more than ever, it’s important for us to find moments of connection as a community.”

Indiegogo

The crowdfunding site announced on Twitter, “In solidarity with our Black community, colleagues, partners, vendors, families, and friends — Indiegogo will be making #Juneteenth (June 19) a paid company holiday from this year forward.”

JCPenney

JCPenney’s department stores will remain open, but hourly workers will be paid at a holiday rate, according to CEO Jill Soltau.

“This Friday, June 19, I ask that you take the day to honor the historic pain caused by – and lives lost to – racial inequity and celebrate racial diversity,” Soltau said in a memo. “This is an opportunity to continue to learn, connect with each other, and reflect on how we can move forward and achieve permanent and lasting change.”

LendingTree

Online lending marketplace LendingTree announced it will close on June 19 for all employees.

In a statement obtained by WBTV, CEO Doug Lebda said, “I encourage you to disconnect and spend time resetting but also use this time to really think about what Juneteenth represents. Use this day to continue educating yourself and celebrating Black history and culture.”

Lyft

Lyft announced on Twitter that Juneteenth is now an official holiday at the rideshare company.

The company said in a tweet:

Celebrating Juneteenth is just one step in our ongoing journey toward racial equality at Lyft, and in this country. We’re committed to building a company that reflects the people we serve.”

Starting this year, we’re making Juneteenth an official holiday at Lyft. It’s one step in our ongoing journey toward racial equality at Lyft, and in this country.



Mastercard

Mastercard said in a statement that June 19 will be designated a Mastercard Day of Solidarity. For employees with Sunday-Thursday work weeks, the day will fall on June 18.

The credit card company is encouraging employees to take the day to volunteer, reflect and educate themselves about the history of racism in the U.S. and the world.

The New York Times

The Times is offering a paid holiday to eligible employees on June 19 in observation of Juneteenth.

“If you choose not to observe Juneteenth in this way or your work requirements make you unable to do so, this paid time will be available to you through Dec. 31, 2020, to observe a day of religious or cultural significance to you,” the paper said in a memo to staff.

NFL

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Friday that NFL offices will close on June 19, ESPN reports.

“This year, as we work together as a family and in our communities to combat the racial injustices that remain deeply rooted into the fabric of our society, the NFL will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th as a recognized holiday and our league offices will be closed,” Goodell said stated. “It is a day to reflect on our past, but more importantly, consider how each one of us can continue to show up and band together to work toward a better future.”

Nike

Nike CEO John Donahoe sent a letter to staff saying that Nike would observe Juneteenth as an opportunity to “better commemorate and celebrate Black history and culture,” CNN reports.

“As I have listened deeply during my first six months and over the past few weeks, what I have learned is that many have felt a disconnect between our external brand and your internal experience,” Donahoe said. “You have told me that we have not consistently supported, recognized and celebrated our own Black teammates in a manner they deserve. This needs to change.”

Postmates

CEO Bastian Lehmann tweeted June 10:

“Starting today @Postmates will observe Juneteenth as a permanent company holiday. Not just in response to the moment—but to allow all of us time to reflect on the Black American experience (from 1619 to today) & the actions required to move forward together.”

Quicken Loans

Mortgage company Quicken Loans will observe Juneteenth with a paid holiday.

CEO Jay Farner tweeted, ““We are encouraging those team members to use it to have a voice, to contribute to the community, to celebrate their identity or use it to learn more about addressing racial inequity.”

Square/Twitter

CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that Juneteenth will be a holiday for employees of both Square and Twitter in the United States.

“Countries and regions around the world have their own days to celebrate emancipation, and we will do the work to make those dates company holidays everywhere we are present,” Dorsey tweeted.

U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank said in a press release that it will close its offices and branches at 1 p.m. local time on June 19 in honor of the Juneteenth.

“The events of the past few weeks have changed the conversation and added a sense of urgency that has motivated more people across the globe to act to address social injustice. That begins with acknowledging our rich and diverse history,” said Andy Cecere, chairman, president and CEO of U.S. Bank. “We are encouraging our employees to use this time to serve in our communities, commit to inclusion and advocacy, or simply educate themselves on this very important topic.”

Vox Media

Vox Media will observe Juneteenth as a company holiday, according to a company memo obtained by WSJ.