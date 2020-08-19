Suspect in St. Mary Medical Center shooting appears in District Court via video

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man accused of attempted first-degree murder for shooting a victim inside a local hospital August 12th appeared via video in Caddo District Court Tuesday.

Taniel Cole, 41, who is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping/kidnapping, armed robbery, use of a firearm and parole violation, is being held at Caddo Correctional Center on a $5 Million bond.

Cole was represented in court by Michael Enright of the Caddo Parish Indigent Defenders Office and was officially appointed as Cole’s attorney.

The appearance came less-than a day after Cole was extradited from Mississippi, where he was arrested by agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Mississippi state police near the Alabama border.

Cole allegedly entered Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s St. Mary Medical Center at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, and shot a male inside the hospital in the leg.

As multiple agencies searched for Cole inside and around the hospital, he managed to elude law enforcement, hijacking a vehicle and its occupant and driving to Monroe.

There, Cole’s carjacking victim managed to escape and he reportedly switched cars at Car Town in Monroe and continued driving eastward.

Cole’s case has been assigned to Caddo District Judge Charles Tutt, who scheduled a preliminary examination for Sept. 15.