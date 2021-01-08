Suspect in dramatic hit-and-run believed to be connected to dozens of thefts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette man is behind bars for dozens of thefts in two parishes.



Stoney Faulk, 53, is accused of nearly two dozen burglaries in St. Martin and Lafayette parishes and that’s not all. He was arrested on Dec. 30, 2020, and remains in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

You may recall Faulk was allegedly also involved in a December hit and run.

The video of a man jumping out of a moving SUV near Gloria Switch Road went viral.

Faulk was reportedly driving that SUV, ran into a ditch, struck a pick-up truck, then sped away.

A passenger is seen jumping from the SUV onto the roadway.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin said it all began when the passenger hitched a ride from Lafayette to Opelousas for $10.

The passenger told police that Faulk began acting “weird” and driving erratically.

An argument ensued and Faulk lost control, authorities said.

Police say that’s when the passenger jumped out of the moving vehicle.

Faulk was arrested after ditching the SUV behind an apartment complex and running from police.

He was later captured and issued a summons.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.