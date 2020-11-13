Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees opens its doors to the Twin Cities

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– From the huge state-of-the-art arcade to bowling, Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees is bringing a whole new meaning to family night here in the Twin Cities.

“When we say families, we don’t just mean kids. So this facility was built for everyone from grandpa to the teeny teeny toddlers,” Scott Harris, Director of Marketing & Entertainment Operations, said.

Harris said they have obstacle courses, a toddler area for the little ones, and a two-story laser tag arena. The arcade and games work on a point system. All you have to do is get a card and each dollar you put on it is worth points.

Harris said you can also rent sports simulators for you and your friends. They offer 13 different virtual sports options such as soccer, football, and baseball.

Of course, there’s also a restaurant area with a large screen where you can watch your Saints football.

“We have a giant sports bar that has a 21 foot LED screen and great food,” Harris said. “Our chef has worked really hard to provide our guests with upscale food. It’s not what you would expect from a family entertainment center.”

So no matter what types of activities you’re into, there’s something here for everyone.

“We are so excited. We can’t wait to bring our family fun to West Monroe and the Monroe communities,” Harris said. “We can’t wait to serve you.”

The upscale entertainment center will officially open at 3:00 PM on Friday, Nov. 13. Harris said they will have coronavirus restrictions in place, so make sure you have your mask with you before you head that way. He also said social distancing will be practiced throughout the building.

This is only the second of its kind in the Pelican State. The other is in Lafayette. Harris said there will be more locations coming soon.