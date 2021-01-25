Shell buys European electric car charging firm ubitricity

The Shell logo is pictured outside a Shell petrol station in central London on January 17, 2014. Shell issued a severe profits warning on January 17 blaming exploration costs, pressures across the oil industry and disruption to Nigerian output, sparking a sharp drop in its share price. The London-listed energy group said in a surprise trading update that fourth-quarter profits were set to be “significantly lower than recent levels of profitability”. AFP PHOTO / CARL COURT (Photo credit should read CARL COURT/AFP via Getty Images)

BERLIN (AP) — Oil and gas giant Shell is buying ubitricity, a major provider of electric vehicle charging points in Europe.

Shell said Monday that it would buy a 100% stake in the Berlin-based startup, without disclosing the price.

“The move represents a further step in Shell’s efforts to support drivers as they switch to lower-carbon transport,” the company said.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will give Shell ownership of the biggest public EV charging network in Britain with more than 2,700 charge points.

Ubitricity also has smaller public networks in Germany and France, and has installed over 1,500 charge points for fleet customers across Europe.

The company’s focus has been to integrate charge points into existing street infrastructure such as lamp posts, to reduce the cost of laying new power lines down streets.

Experts say easier access to charging facilities is key to the successful rollout of electric vehicles.

Shell has said it wants to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.