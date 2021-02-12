Sheetz, Inc. invests $28.5 million into permanently increasing employee wages

UNITED STATES (WDVM) — While many individuals continue to struggle financially, Sheetz, Inc. is giving their employees a financial boost.

The family-owned company has committed to a $28.5 million investment in their employee wages. This will manifest as a $0.50 to $2 hourly increase for the majority of their 18,000 employees. The exact increase per person will vary across regions.

Leaders of the company said this wage increase is well-deserved by their employees and is something small they can do to help after the past year of hard work.

“Any investment you make in them certainly makes them feel more attached to the company, more proud, more respected,” said Travis Sheetz, President/COO of Sheetz, Inc. “And so, we believe an investment in employees is like any other investment. It’s actually the best one you can make.”

Included in this financial plan is 12 weeks of fully-paid time off for new mothers who work for the company.