Sephora is available at Kohl’s and here’s what you need to know

Products with the “Clean at Sephora” label are made without 50 questionable ingredients, including sulfates, talc, phthalates and triclosans. Sephora frequently updates this list, which is posted on their website, to promote transparency.

HOW TO SHOP SEPHORA AT KOHL’S

What’s black and white and may generate upwards of $1 billion in revenue for Kohl’s over the next few years? It’s Sephora at Kohl’s, and as of its official launch in August, the strategic partnership has already been off to a strong start.

Kohl’s unveiled the first of its Sephora-branded beauty departments across more than two dozen states that will carry over 100 prestige beauty brands. While the partnership has been hotly anticipated among Sephora loyalists, it’s equally appealing to Kohl’s shoppers. Besides having the convenience of two stores at a single brick-and-mortar location, shoppers can leverage numerous perks of the arrangement — including double the rewards across both retailers’ loyalty programs.

WHY IS SEPHORA NOW AT KOHL’S?

Prior to 2021, there were nearly 574 Sephora Inside JCPenney locations. While the unique shop-in-shop arrangement was successful for several years, JCPenney’s 2020 bankruptcy filing allegedly strained the relationship it had with Sephora, according to an August 2021 Nasdaq article. Not long after that, Sephora began searching for a new brick-and-mortar partner — and discovered Kohl’s was the most promising option.

By February 2021, Sephora announced in a press release that it was slated to launch 200 Sephora at Kohl’s locations in 29 states. In a joint press release by Kohl’s and Sephora in spring, the retailers announced that they anticipate 400 Sephora at Kohl’s locations by 2022. By the end of 2023, that number is expected to more than double with 850 locations nationwide.

Shopping Sephora at Kohl’s in participating locations

The fully branded Sephora at Kohl’s is presented as an open-concept storefront of 2,500 square feet of retail space featuring updated lighting and visual merchandising. It’s staffed with Sephora-trained advisors and builds upon the beauty retailer’s signature store experience.

Sephora at Kohl’s locations will sell a curated assortment of 125 prestige beauty brands with 8,500 products available at each store. Like freestanding Sephora locations, Sephora at Kohl’s will focus on fully immersive, hands-on product discovery.

Shopping Sephora at Kohl’s online

In addition to walking into a Sephora at Kohl’s location, shoppers can buy makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance products at the new Sephora-branded storefront on the Kohl’s website.

Shoppers can add Sephora products to their carts along with Kohl’s products to maximize shipping savings. This makes it easier to meet the minimum threshold for free shipping for many orders.

It’s easy to find specific products through the “Find Store” option on product pages, which lists availability at nearby Sephora at Kohl’s locations.

Almost all Sephora products are eligible for Kohl’s contactless drive-up and in-store pickup options at participating locations.



The Sephora at Kohl’s online storefront also borrows some of the most popular features of Sephora’s own website. Each beauty product page, for example, features an in-depth look at ingredients, often detailing both “highlighted ingredients” and “ingredient callouts.” Product reviews posted on Sephora are also carried over to the Kohl’s website.

Get twice the rewards with Sephora at Kohl’s

Both Sephora and Kohl’s have well-established loyalty programs, and with the new partnership, shoppers will be eligible to receive double the earnings. All members need to do is link their rewards accounts on the Kohl’s website. Here’s how it works:

The Kohl’s Rewards program now lets shoppers earn 5% on every purchase, including Sephora at Kohl’s purchase. Rewards get converted into $5 Kohl’s Cash that can be applied to select Kohl’s purchases.

Sephora Beauty Insider lets members earn one point on every dollar spent on all Sephora at Kohl’s beauty purchases, plus it unlocks special access to savings events and in-store experiences.

Both rewards programs give loyalty members special birthday gifts and personalized perks throughout the year.

BEST SEPHORA PRODUCTS YOU CAN NOW BUY AT KOHL’S

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filtr Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

A best-selling formula that features 50 diverse shades, this liquid foundation is well received for its full, long-lasting coverage. It dries matte and has a blurring effect on pores with a natural, smooth finish.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Ideal for managing hyperpigmentation and large pores, this alpha-hydroxy acid treatment exfoliates skin and leaves it smoother and brighter. The gentle formula, popular for sensitive skin, is infused with prickly pear extract to minimize redness.

Make Up For Ever Aqua Lip Waterproof Lipliner Pencil

A cream formula that glides on lips, this waterproof lipliner can be worn either on its own or with other lip products. The formula was water-tested by the Parisian Aquatic Ballet for five hours — and it remained vivid and smearproof after several routines.

NARS Blush

While it’s a classic pressed powder blush, the shade collection features some of the most coveted colors in the industry. The award-winning formula is made with silky micronized powder pigments that are buildable and blendable.

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

Suitable for all hair types, this restorative Olaplex treatment helps manage damage from chemical processing, heat styling and even tight ponytails. It’s a Clean at Sephora product, which means it’s free of harsh ingredients often seen in other hair products.

Lancôme Lash Idle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara

Besides adding volume and length, this Lancôme mascara lifts lashes to give eyes a wide-awake look. The formula is oil- and silicone-free; instead, it’s enriched with antioxidants that condition and protect lashes.

Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Pomade

A perennial favorite for its smudge-free, waterproof formula, this pomade is ideal for sculpting, shaping and defining eyebrows. It’s available in 11 diverse shades that feature ashy, warm and neutral tones.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion

An award-winning formula, this eyeshadow primer locks in pigment for up to 24 hours without fallout or creasing. It glides across lids with a gentle sponge applicator and is easy to distribute with fingertips.

Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette

This unique variety of 18 shades includes purples, bronzes, corals and peachy pinks. The high-pigment eyeshadows stay vibrant all day, plus the formula is free of gluten, parabens, sulfates and phthalates.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer

A rich, luxurious formula, this plumping moisturizer is infused with Japanese purple rice, a powerful antioxidant that gives skin a dewy glow. It boosts hydration and minimizes the appearance of fine lines, particularly around the mouth and eyes.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau De Parfum

Intoxicating and inviting, this fruity-floral Gucci fragrance features notes of pear, white gardenia and brown sugar. It’s great for layering and comes in a pretty floral bottle.

Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum

A lightweight serum, this Drunk Elephant formula has pineapple ceramides that boost luminosity and gives skin a smoother texture. It contains provitamin B5, a humectant that attracts moisture, and sodium hyaluronate, which pulls moisture even deeper into pores.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Whether you’re looking for a simple solid line or want to create a cat-eye look, this felt-tip Stila liner is ideal for precision application. The long-wearing formula is smudge-resistant and waterproof, making it perfect for all-day wear.

