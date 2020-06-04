Searching for your next step during the downturn of the oil and gas industry? LAGCOE’s webinar may be for you

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The oil and gas industry is a big part of South Louisiana’s economy.

In a state dominated by the energy industry, The New York Times reports unemployment has jumped to 14.5 percent.

Corinne Sprague, with LAGCOE, says, “Oil and gas are woven into every aspect of life in the Acadiana area and that is one specific industry that has been hit hard with the recent downturns.”

LAGCOE, a non-profit energy industry organization, is stepping up to help displaced workers while also helping boost the Acadiana economy.

“We identified the need for job resources and recommendations on to refresh resumes for displaced workers at this time,” adds Sprague.

Because of COVID-19, LAGCOE is going virtual.

The company is using an online panel comprised of oil industry experts who will help those affected by recent declines in oil prices.

“Gifford Briggs, with LOGA, will provide a snapshot of where we are today in the industry. Ryan LaGrange, with LEDA, will be able to provide where to seek employment. Kim Billeaudeau, with UL Career Services, is going to help with resumes and what employers are now looking for. Finally, Betsy Hindman will speak on how to leverage your resources,” Sprague explains.

The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, June 4th.

