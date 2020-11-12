Rio Hotel & Casino to reopen on Dec. 22

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment announced that its final property, the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, will reopen on Dec. 22. The property has been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic.
According to the news release, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, the hotel will accommodate weekend stays, Thursday through Monday, while the gaming floor will be open seven days a week.
“The past nine months have been filled with challenges, as well as opportunities including the merging of our two gaming companies to form the new Caesars Entertainment. We recognize the incredible effort it has taken to reopen our resorts and get us to this important milestone, and we look forward to welcoming our Team Members and Guests back to Rio with their health and safety still top of mind,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
The following amenities will open at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:
Entertainment
- Penn & Teller – Performance schedule to be announced at a later date. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.riolasvegas.com.
Restaurants
- All-American Bar & Grille
- Hash House A Go Go
- Starbucks (near the hotel elevators)
- VooDoo Steak
- Sports Deli
Bars and Lounges
- Shutters Bar
- iBar
- Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar
- Race & Sports Book Bar
- Masquerade Bar
Gaming
- William Hill Race & Sports Book
- Keno Lounge
- Slot Machines
- Table Games
Fitness Center
- Fitness Center
Retail
- Rio Logo
For more information on the company’s health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.